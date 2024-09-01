American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,500 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the July 31st total of 222,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Rebel

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Rebel stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Free Report) by 144.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.69% of American Rebel worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Rebel Stock Performance

AREB remained flat at $0.48 during trading on Friday. 136,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,592. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. American Rebel has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

About American Rebel

American Rebel ( NASDAQ:AREB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. American Rebel had a negative return on equity of 260.38% and a negative net margin of 118.01%. The business had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

