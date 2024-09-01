American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of American Superconductor worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMSC. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,526,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 440,271 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 92.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 30.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after buying an additional 396,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,704,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,024. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.51 million, a P/E ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $40.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.55 million. Equities analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $693,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,122,845.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMSC. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on American Superconductor from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

