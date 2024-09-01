AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises about 0.9% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,270,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $171.05 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.35.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

