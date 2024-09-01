AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,687. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.38 and its 200 day moving average is $172.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.