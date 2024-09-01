Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.50

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 194360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.24.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIVO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,368,000 after acquiring an additional 115,507 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 324,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,098,000.

About Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

