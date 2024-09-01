Analysts Set Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Price Target at $25.43

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Camping World Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Camping World by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,344,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after buying an additional 1,927,977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,075,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,500,000 after buying an additional 40,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Camping World by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,159,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after buying an additional 513,320 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in Camping World by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,001,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after buying an additional 995,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Camping World by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after buying an additional 121,022 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. Camping World has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -548.50 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,250.00%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

