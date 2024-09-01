Analysts Set Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Price Target at $25.43

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.43.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Shares of CWH stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. Camping World has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -548.50 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,250.00%.
Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
