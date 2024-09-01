Analysts Set Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Target Price at C$11.89

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Surge Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Surge Energy from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Surge Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$6.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.07. The firm has a market cap of C$655.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.58. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.89 and a 1 year high of C$9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$173.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.40 million. Surge Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. Analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 0.8567807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

Featured Articles

