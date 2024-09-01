Anfield Capital Management LLC Acquires 10 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $3,774,850,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Booking by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,909.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,791.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,696.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $37.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,068.32.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

