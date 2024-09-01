Anfield Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:ADFI)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:ADFI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 226,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000. Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of ADFI opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52.
Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.0219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (ADFI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of fixed income ETFs which focuses on total return by utilizing broad flexibility to invest in different types of fixed income securities and sectors globally.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:ADFI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.