Anfield Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:ADFI)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:ADFI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 226,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000. Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of ADFI opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52.

Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.0219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (ADFI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of fixed income ETFs which focuses on total return by utilizing broad flexibility to invest in different types of fixed income securities and sectors globally.

