Anfield Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,416 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,698,000 after purchasing an additional 115,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $19,017,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Upstart by 26.1% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Upstart by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 36,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Upstart news, insider Scott Darling sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $76,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,501.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $25,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,696,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $76,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,501.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,205 shares of company stock worth $2,044,893. Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Upstart Price Performance

Upstart stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

