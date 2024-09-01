Anfield Capital Management LLC Has $10.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,422 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65.
About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
