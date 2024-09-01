Anfield Capital Management LLC Has $108,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 676.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 26.4% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.72.

TTD opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 261.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $105.39.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 642,868 shares of company stock worth $65,415,112. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

