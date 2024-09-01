Anfield Capital Management LLC Invests $62,000 in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NAPR. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $240,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $319,000.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance
BATS NAPR opened at $47.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $215.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile
The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
