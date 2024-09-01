Anfield Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,421 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,654,000 after buying an additional 1,104,815 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,812,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

