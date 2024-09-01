Anfield Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 30,004 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000.

Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FLRT opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64. Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $48.07.

About Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF

The Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (FLRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund targeting floating-rate debt from non-investment-grade issuers. FLRT was launched on Feb 19, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

