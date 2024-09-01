Anfield Capital Management LLC Takes $37,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $117.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.19. The firm has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

