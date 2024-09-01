Anfield Capital Management LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,704,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 11,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $615.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $578.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $576.03. The company has a market cap of $234.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $622.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

