Anfield Capital Management LLC Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:GAUG)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:GAUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth about $264,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.4 %

GAUG opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $34.36.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – August

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – August (GAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GAUG was launched on Aug 18, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

