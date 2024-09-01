Anfield Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bfsg LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TLT stock opened at $96.49 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.00.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

