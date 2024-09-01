AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,840,121 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,907,168 shares during the quarter. AngloGold Ashanti makes up about 0.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.05% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $573,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,808,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,154,000 after acquiring an additional 65,025 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,003,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,199,000 after buying an additional 4,547,011 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,874,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after buying an additional 446,132 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,396,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,396,000 after buying an additional 181,081 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 24.3% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,201,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,874,000 after buying an additional 431,025 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AU traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,086. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

