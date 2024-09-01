Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLY. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NLY

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,280,003.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 20.6% during the second quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.