Anyswap Trading 14.1% Lower This Week (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00004585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $50.31 million and approximately $16.28 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 2.69926053 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $16.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

