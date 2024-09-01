Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $1.20 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00038422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012644 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007747 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

