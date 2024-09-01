Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APLT. William Blair began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

APLT stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $724.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $1,794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,167,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,903,760.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Applied Therapeutics news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 16,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $73,353.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $1,794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,167,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,903,760.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 670,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,036. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,414,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266,179 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,919,000. StemPoint Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 122.3% in the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 2,017,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after buying an additional 1,109,864 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $6,865,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 865,689 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.