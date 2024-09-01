Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Terreno Realty worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,981,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,988,000 after purchasing an additional 919,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,302,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,155,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,322,000 after buying an additional 727,995 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 91,086.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 713,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,688,000 after buying an additional 712,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,162,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,381,000 after acquiring an additional 291,051 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $513,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 402,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,560,298.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $513,975.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 402,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,298.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $421,792.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,216.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,643 shares of company stock worth $1,277,581. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 1.5 %

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

TRNO stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.04. 537,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,241. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.78. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $71.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

