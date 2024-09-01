Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.59. 3,244,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,045. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $50.18.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

