Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 125,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 14,874 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 50,509 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 163,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,048. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.16. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $95.85.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3086 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.