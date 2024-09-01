Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,725 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LADR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Insider Transactions at Ladder Capital

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $1,217,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 598,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,288,162.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:LADR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.36. 990,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,349. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.94. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 76.87 and a quick ratio of 76.87.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.22 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.05%.

About Ladder Capital

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.