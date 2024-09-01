Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 51.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,137 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,346,000 after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,211,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,710,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 951,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,081,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 635,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,600,000 after acquiring an additional 53,170 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VOE stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.39. 109,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,382. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $164.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

