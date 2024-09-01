Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.47 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,855,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,569,000 after acquiring an additional 142,623 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 369.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 123,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 3,141.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 109,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 106,590 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 96.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after purchasing an additional 87,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $151,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,917,362.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,692,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 1,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $151,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,917,362.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,607 shares of company stock worth $6,725,027 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

NYSE ATR traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.36 and a twelve month high of $153.44.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

