Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.73 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,079 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,664,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,833 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,046,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,025,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,493 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $91.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,271 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.58 and a 200 day moving average of $83.71. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

