Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Otter Tail worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 8,231.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 185,702 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Otter Tail by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTTR stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.55. 197,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,305. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $68.96 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.71 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

