Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chevron by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 73,888.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,554,000 after buying an additional 4,596,584 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after buying an additional 1,999,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,414,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,632. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.65. The company has a market capitalization of $272.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

