Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 1,010.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,855 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 567.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 42,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 36,471 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $6,412,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $1,606,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Graco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,618,000 after purchasing an additional 182,470 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GGG traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.35. 871,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,435. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $94.77.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

