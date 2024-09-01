Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 162,519 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,519 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. 4,196,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086,476. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

