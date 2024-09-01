Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stake Lifted by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 17.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,719,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after buying an additional 1,437,864 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,227,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after purchasing an additional 223,245 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,560,000 after purchasing an additional 78,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,047,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,302 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

