Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $881,848,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,051,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Arista Networks by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 794,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,215,000 after buying an additional 471,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $353.38. 1,548,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,699. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $376.50. The stock has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.05 and its 200-day moving average is $308.70.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total value of $1,327,546.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.40, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,176,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total transaction of $1,327,546.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,296 shares of company stock valued at $44,532,174 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.38.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

