Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 9,416 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,237 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.21.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.57. 7,117,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,091,858. The company has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

