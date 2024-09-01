Arlington Partners LLC Decreases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for approximately 1.6% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,263,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Unilever by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,051,000 after buying an additional 951,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,352,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,568,000 after buying an additional 741,363 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,686. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.19. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.4773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

