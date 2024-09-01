Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 15,773 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.6% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.95. 9,594,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,841,427. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

