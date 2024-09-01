Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.5% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 90.5% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $13,787,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.7% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $1,579,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total transaction of $2,181,530.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,560,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total transaction of $2,181,530.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,560,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,342,910. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AJG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.38.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $292.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $218.63 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

