Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Up 1.0 %
APWC stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $1.81.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
