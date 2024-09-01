Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Down 26.6% in August

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,232,700 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the July 31st total of 7,128,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26,163.5 days.
Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance
ARZGF opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $26.79.
Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Assicurazioni Generali
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
- About the Markup Calculator
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.