Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Down 26.6% in August

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,232,700 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the July 31st total of 7,128,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26,163.5 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

ARZGF opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $26.79.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

