Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Down 26.6% in August

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,232,700 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the July 31st total of 7,128,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26,163.5 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

ARZGF opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $26.79.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.