AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.4 %

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,836,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,251. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.