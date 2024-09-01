ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.36

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3598 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.36.
ATCO Price Performance
OTCMKTS ACLLF traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $33.53. 12,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,394. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94. ATCO has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $33.60.
ATCO Company Profile
