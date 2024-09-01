ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.36

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3598 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.36.

ATCO Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACLLF traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $33.53. 12,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,394. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94. ATCO has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $33.60.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

