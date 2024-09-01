AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.89

Shares of AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.89 and traded as low as $38.97. AtkinsRéalis shares last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 400 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93.

AtkinsRéalis operates as an integrated professional services and project management company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial, minerals and metal, and power and renewables sectors.

