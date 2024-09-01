Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the July 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 233,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 1.8 %

Atlanta Braves stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. The stock had a trading volume of 306,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,900. Atlanta Braves has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $79,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,550 shares in the company, valued at $301,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 0.8% during the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 47,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

