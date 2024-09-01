Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLRF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.60

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLRF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and traded as low as $11.60. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 11,855 shares changing hands.
Atlas Copco Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60.
About Atlas Copco
Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.
