Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Update

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 85,800 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ AUUD remained flat at $0.86 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 225,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,552. Auddia has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.
