Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $257.00 at Piper Sandler

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $239.00 to $257.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.33.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $258.40 on Friday. Autodesk has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,802 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.